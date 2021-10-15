Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,068 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $77,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,158,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 336,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 167.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 1,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,573. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

