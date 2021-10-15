Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $104,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $128.54. 5,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.