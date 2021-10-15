Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 11,973 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $54,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

MSGE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,369. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

