Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $86.34 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.28% of ViacomCBS worth $86,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIACA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,056. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

