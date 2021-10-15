Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.72. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 28,487 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

