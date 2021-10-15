Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GALKF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 221,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.78.
About Galantas Gold
