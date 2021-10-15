Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GALKF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 221,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.78.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

