Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 103,670 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,670 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $107,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,661. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.