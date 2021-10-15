Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Global worth $50,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 254.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 21,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,481. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

