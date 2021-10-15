Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.39% of IDEX worth $64,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

