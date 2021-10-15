GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 316,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,567,000. PPD comprises about 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PPD by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in PPD by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PPD by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPD by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD remained flat at $$46.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

