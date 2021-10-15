GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 45,527 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

