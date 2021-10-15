GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.62 Million in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.58% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTIC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,039. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

