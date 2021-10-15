GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 228.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,911 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRTA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,546. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.37. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

