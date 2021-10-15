GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,740,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 302.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 93.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $24,918,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,072. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

