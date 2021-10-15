G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.35. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 2,078 shares trading hands.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $544.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

