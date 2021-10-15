FY2023 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

