FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.47. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.