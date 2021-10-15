FY2022 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Boosted by KeyCorp

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $220.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

