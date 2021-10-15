FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

