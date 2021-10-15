FY2021 EPS Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Boosted by Analyst

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HubSpot in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.48.

Shares of HUBS opened at $789.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $817.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $685.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

