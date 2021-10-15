FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Lowered by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

