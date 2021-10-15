FY2021 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.76.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

