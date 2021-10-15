FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NPI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

Northland Power stock opened at C$41.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.97. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$37.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

