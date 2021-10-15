FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.79. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.55.

TSE:MX opened at C$61.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.43. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$35.19 and a 52 week high of C$65.22.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

