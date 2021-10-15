FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.79. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.
TSE:MX opened at C$61.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.43. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$35.19 and a 52 week high of C$65.22.
In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.