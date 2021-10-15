Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.25.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

