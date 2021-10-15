FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

