Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FPE shares. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FPE opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.86.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

