fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.54). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 36.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

