Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $117,975,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

