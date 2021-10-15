Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:FMS opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

