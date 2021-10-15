Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.
FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
NYSE:FMS opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
