Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freedom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 739.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

