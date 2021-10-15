Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,007,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 281,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $82,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

