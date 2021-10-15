Franklin Resources Inc. Has $86.42 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 6.98% of BellRing Brands worth $86,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.26 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $998.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

