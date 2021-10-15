Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $93,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.96 and its 200 day moving average is $188.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

