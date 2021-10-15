Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9,941.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $94,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Equitable by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.37 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

