Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.