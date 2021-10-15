Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Chris Dent Acquires 300 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £399 ($521.30).

LON FRAN opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.31. The stock has a market cap of £132.62 million and a P/E ratio of 35.51. Franchise Brands plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

