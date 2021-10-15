Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,688,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988,744 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $212,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.