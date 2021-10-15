Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

