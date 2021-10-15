Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Fortive posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $72.67. 69,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.