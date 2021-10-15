Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $313.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.76. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.17.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.