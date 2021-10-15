Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,252,370 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,576,023. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

