Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 421.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

