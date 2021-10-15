Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Critical Survey

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

This table compares Franklin Resources and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.72 $798.90 million $2.61 11.55 Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 3.14 $28.05 million $2.60 22.68

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.65% 13.73% 7.23% Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.13% 7.32%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 2 1 0 1.50 Focus Financial Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential downside of 11.66%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Franklin Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.