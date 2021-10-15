Fmr LLC Sells 45,424 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,424 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Ingredion worth $205,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.