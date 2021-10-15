Fmr LLC Sells 327,301 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,959,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327,301 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $220,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 129,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $70.94 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.