Fmr LLC Sells 1,791,958 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,791,958 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Las Vegas Sands worth $222,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

