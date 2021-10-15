Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011,407 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Sterling Bancorp worth $199,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

