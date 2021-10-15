Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,402 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $219,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.18 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

