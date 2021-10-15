Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,875 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $209,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

